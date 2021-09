Chart Ferox a.s. provided technical support for filling on the premises of Brunsbüttel Ports GmbH before the gas was carried by rail to a Uniper power plant roughly 800 km away in Ingolstadt, Germany. LIQVIS is using the project to investigate the option of using rail as a safe, cost-effective, and ecologically sound way to transport LNG – a valuable alternative fuel – to putative distribution centres. The ability to move larger volumes in a single batch by rail reduces transport emissions while taking heavy traffic off the roads.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO