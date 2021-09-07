Dwayne Johnson mourns demise of Michael K. Williams

Washington [US], September 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, on Tuesday expressed grief over the sudden demise of his late 'Snitch' co-star Michael K. Williams. Taking to his Instagram handle, Johnson shared a monochrome picture of the late 'The Wire' star and calling him his brother in the caption, he wrote, "You'll be missed, brother. A real pleasure to work with you and call you a friend. Strength, manalove to your family during this very difficult and heartbreaking time. Go rest high. Dj."Johnson and Michael worked together in the 2013 hit-action thriller film 'Snitch'. Michael starred as Malik Anderson, an extremely dangerous, high-ranking local drug dealer while John played the protagonist as John Matthews in the Ric Roman Waugh directorial film.