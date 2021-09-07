CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson mourns demise of Michael K. Williams

buffalonynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, on Tuesday expressed grief over the sudden demise of his late 'Snitch' co-star Michael K. Williams. Taking to his Instagram handle, Johnson shared a monochrome picture of the late 'The Wire' star and calling him his brother in the caption, he wrote, "You'll be missed, brother. A real pleasure to work with you and call you a friend. Strength, manalove to your family during this very difficult and heartbreaking time. Go rest high. Dj."Johnson and Michael worked together in the 2013 hit-action thriller film 'Snitch'. Michael starred as Malik Anderson, an extremely dangerous, high-ranking local drug dealer while John played the protagonist as John Matthews in the Ric Roman Waugh directorial film.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Tiffany Haddish Gives Emotional Advice After Death of Friends Michael K. Williams And Fuquan Johnson

The recent death of two entertainers after the suspected use of the lethal drug fentanyl has gripped the entertainment world—and hit one star on a personal level. After the deaths of stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson and Boardwalk Empire star Michael K. Williams, actress Tiffany Haddish, who was friends with both men, had an emotional moment while speaking to TMZ.
BROOKLYN, NY
411mania.com

The Wire Star Michael K. Williams Found Dead

Michael K. Williams, best known for his iconic performance as Omar Little in The Wire as well as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire, was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn today, reports The New York Post. According to the Post, drug paraphernalia was found in his apartment. They also...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Complex

Michael K. Williams’ ‘The Wire’ Castmates, Chance the Rapper, and More Mourn Death of Beloved Actor

Michael K. Williams tragically passed away Monday at just 54 years old. People all over the entertainment world and beyond took to social media to mourn the legendary actor, who was perhaps best known for his role as Omar Little in the HBO series The Wire. More recently, Williams was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2021 Emmy Awards for his role in Lovecraft County.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Emotionally Mourns Death of Michael K. Williams: ‘I’m Gutted’

“Yellowstone” star Hassie Harrison joined the legion of fans and celebrities who mourned the death of Michael K. Williams. Williams passed away at age 54 on Monday afternoon. Although no cause of death has been confirmed, People reported that drug paraphernalia was found in his Brooklyn apartment. A law enforcement source even told the outlet that they suspected Wiliams consumed heroin laced with fentanyl.
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Baltimore Was a ‘Second Home’ for Actor Michael K. Williams

BALTIMORE (AP) — As Omar Little, actor Michael K. Williams patrolled the streets of Baltimore with a shotgun and a terrifying swagger. But in real life, friends say the man they called “Mike” cared deeply for the city and the people in it. Williams died Sept. 6, New York City...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney B. Vance
Person
Mickey Rourke
Person
Stephen King
Person
David Simon
Person
James Gunn
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
George Michael
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Spike Lee
Person
Tupac Shakur
Collider

Acclaimed Actor Michael K. Williams Dead at 54

Actor Michael K. Williams, who first rose to prominence as Omar on the acclaimed HBO series The Wire, has sadly passed away at the age of 54. The report comes from the NY Post, although official details about the actor's death have not been disclosed. Williams first gained notice as...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Spike Lee, Wendell Pierce, Joel McHale and More Mourn Michael K. Williams: ‘An Actor for the Ages’

As the news broke on Monday that Michael K. Williams had died at age 54 after being found in his Brooklyn residence, stars took to social media to remember the actor who starred in shows like “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire.” Director Spike Lee paid tribute to Williams in an Instagram post, featuring a photo of him and Williams cheering on the New York Knicks. “Whew Lawd,Dis Is A Tough Day-1st We Lose The Great French Actor JEAN PAUL BELMONDO And Now My Brother MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS,” Lee wrote. “Our Brother Passed Away Today In His Home,Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#Snitch#The Lovecraft Country#Hbo#Boston Legal
NBC New York

‘Biggest Heart:' Michael K. Williams of ‘The Wire' Mourned After Sudden NYC Death

Michael K. Williams, best known for playing Omar Little on "The Wire," was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday of an apparent drug overdose, multiple law enforcement sources have said. He was pronounced dead at the Williamsburg scene, along the East River waterfront; two sources said drug paraphernalia was...
The Independent

Akon says ‘the rich go through more issues than the poor’ as he mourns Michael K Williams

Akon is mourning the loss of Michael K Williams after his death. The star of the HBO series The Wire and Boardwalk Empire was found dead in his New York apartment, aged 54. In an interview with TMZ, Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, said that Williams was “actually a really good friend, amazing person, super funny, super talented”.“It’s definitely a sad day for everybody,” the 48-year-old Senegalese-American songwriter said. Akon said Williams’ death had made him think about the “facade of success” that can send celebrities into a spiral, and how Hollywood’s luxurious lifestyle...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Joker Star Marc Maron to Voice Lex Luthor in DC League of Super-Pets

One of the DC films that are in the works right now is the animated film DC League of Super-Pets which centers on a group of DC pet superheroes headed by Krypto the Superdog (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) and Ace the Bat-Hound (voiced by Kevin Hart). Now, it looks like they have found an iconic DC supervillain that they are going to fight against.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Empire

Twins Sequel Triplets Will See Tracy Morgan Starring Alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger And Danny DeVito

Having spent years plodding through the wilderness of development, speculation and limbo, it looks like the long-rumoured sequel to Arnold Schwarzenegger/Danny DeVito comedy Twins is finally going ahead. With Ivan Reitman returning to direct Triplets, Tracy Morgan is aboard to co-star. What's the premise? Fairly self-explanatory, but here's the update...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kourtney Kardashian Announces Travis Barker As Baby Daddy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to be in it for the long haul. The mom of four announced at the VMAs last night, and she hinted that she and Travis Barker may be taking a pretty big step in the future. Kourtney Kardashian: Travis Barker baby daddy?. The VMAs...
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy