By Alex Longley (Bloomberg) In an already banner year for shipping, commodity carriers just saw their biggest daily gain in a decade. Average rates for giant Capesize bulk carriers — which can carry products like coal, iron ore, and grains — jumped by $6,700 a day on Monday, the most since 2010, as owners continue to benefit from strong demand for raw materials. The rally extended Tuesday, pushing the daily rate to almost $53,700, the highest level in 11 years, Baltic Exchange data show.

INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO