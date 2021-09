Sports fans growing up in Alberta have usually had to choose sides. Calgary or Edmonton. Flames or Oilers. With the recent Battle of Alberta in the CFL featuring two teams not accustomed to being at the bottom of the standings, I started to think about how the Battle of Alberta would shape up for the Flames and Oilers in the upcoming season. Will it ever reach the all-out battle each side wishes it would take? Or will it settle back to a kinder, more peaceful hockey love fest that it seems to have morphed into over the past few seasons, with the exception of the February 1, 2020 game?

