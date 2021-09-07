Second Quarter 2021 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Surge 48% Year-Over-Year to Record High of $24 Billion, SEMI Reports
MILPITAS, Calif. – September 7, 2021 – Global semiconductor equipment billings surged 48% year-over-year to a record high of US$24.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a 5% increase from the prior quarter, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report. Following are quarterly billings...www.design-reuse.com
