Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed for Use in SK Telecom SAPEON AI Chips

design-reuse.com
 9 days ago

Network-on-Chip interconnect IP optimizes on-chip dataflow and power consumption for flagship Korean artificial intelligence and machine learning processing platform. CAMPBELL, CALIF. -- September 07, 2021 -- Arteris IP, a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced that South Korean telecommunications operator SK Telecom will use the Arteris IP FlexNoC interconnect IP in its next-generation SAPEON artificial intelligence (AI) systems-on-chip (SoCs).

www.design-reuse.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
