Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed for Use in SK Telecom SAPEON AI Chips

South Korea’s anti-trust regulator has fined Google KRW207 billion ($177 million) for blocking customization of its Android mobile phone operating system. The move is significant given the leading position of Korean firms Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics in the mobile handset, tablets and wearables markets. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tuesday that Google had abused and protected its market dominance by making device producers sign up for “anti-fragmentation agreements.” The KFTC said that companies had not been able to launch new products on schedule due to Google’s “obstruction.” The fine is the ninth largest that the KFTC has ever imposed. Its...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO