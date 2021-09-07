CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry David Inspires Thanos' Snap in Funny ROBOT CHICKEN Clip

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdult Swim has released a funny Marvel-inspired clip from Robot Chicken Season 11. It features Larry David in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he is the one who inspires Thanos to use his snap to wipe out half of existence when he overhears David complaining in a crowded restaurant saying, “Maybe we need half as many people on the planet.”

geektyrant.com

