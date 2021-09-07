Larry David Inspires Thanos' Snap in Funny ROBOT CHICKEN Clip

From 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation, Ron’s Gone Wrong tells the story of a socially awkward middle-schooler named Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer), who lives in a social media age that puts importance on which high-tech gadgets you can get your hands on, and what he really wants is a “Best Friend out of the Box” of his own. Instead, what he ends up with is Ron, a walking and talking digitally-connected device that hilariously malfunctions, but which ultimately can still teach Barney a thing or two about the meaning of true friendship. The film is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine and Locksmith Animation co-founder Sarah Smith, with Octavio Rodriguez co-directing from a script written by Peter Baynham, and the voice cast also includes Zach Galifianakis, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca.
