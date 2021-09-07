Larry David Inspires Thanos' Snap in Funny ROBOT CHICKEN Clip

Peacock is bringing together two Tennants in one show! Husband and wife David and Georgia Tennant are set to star in the streamer's upcoming conspiracy thriller, "Hide." As Deadline reports, "Hide" sees Tennant playing a disgraced journalist who uncovers a story with the potential to revive his career. But as the revelations continue, he stumbles into a secret much bigger and more dangerous than anticipated. After learning too much, he becomes a target for unknown adversaries who will stop at nothing to silence him. While on the run, he ends up in a serious accident with extraordinary side effects. The hour-long series is an update on the dual-identity British classic, "The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde." Given the way the novel grapples with good and evil, it won't be long before the character's struggle to escape the monsters of the world becomes internal.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO