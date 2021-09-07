CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agile Analog and Silex Insight form partnership to offer combined analog and digital IP solutions to provide advanced security and protection against side-channel attacks (SCA) for chip manufacturers

Cover picture for the articleNew arrangement between configurable analog IP supplier Agile Analog and Silex Insight, a leading provider of digital IP cores, creates new route to procure IP solutions optimised for the customer’s application, foundry and node. September 7, 2021 -- Agile Analog, a supplier of highly configurable process node-agnostic analog IP building...

