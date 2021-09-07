Agile Analog and Silex Insight form partnership to offer combined analog and digital IP solutions to provide advanced security and protection against side-channel attacks (SCA) for chip manufacturers

Foundry-Certified, Full-Lifecycle Reliability Signoff Prevents Over-Design and Costly Late-Stage ECOs for Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Medical and 5G Designs. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 -- To accelerate time-to-reliability compliance of hyper-convergent designs targeting mission-critical applications, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today shared that several leading semiconductor companies have adopted its new PrimeSim™ Reliability Analysis solution that unifies production-proven, foundry-certified reliability analysis technologies for analog, mixed-signal and full-custom designs. Integration with PrimeSim Continuum solution provides a rich set of industry-leading simulation and analysis technologies to accelerate reliability analysis across the product lifecycle. With the exhaustive reliability assessment for early life, normal life and end-of-life failures, design engineers can minimize costly late-stage engineering change orders (ECOs) and defect escapes, and improve safety, reliability and overall design performance with better silicon correlation for next-generation, domain-specific architectures targeting complex automotive, aerospace and defense, medical and 5G applications.
Comments / 0