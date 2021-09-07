CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Omni Design and LeddarTech Collaborate to Accelerate Mass Market Deployment of LiDAR for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles

design-reuse.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 07, 2021 -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and QUEBEC CITY -- Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal intellectual property (IP) products, and LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, today announced their collaboration in next-generation LiDAR SoCs that will enable LiDAR manufacturers to design their solid-state LiDAR products for various end markets.

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
San Jose, CA
Cars
City
Milpitas, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Vehicles#Adas#Autonomous Driving#Autonomous System#Leddartech Collaborate#Adc#Afe#Omni Design#Leddarvision#Leddarengine
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy