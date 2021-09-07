Omni Design and LeddarTech Collaborate to Accelerate Mass Market Deployment of LiDAR for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles
September 07, 2021 -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and QUEBEC CITY -- Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal intellectual property (IP) products, and LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, today announced their collaboration in next-generation LiDAR SoCs that will enable LiDAR manufacturers to design their solid-state LiDAR products for various end markets.www.design-reuse.com
