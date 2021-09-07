Food City Pharmacy offers seasonal flu vaccine
ABINGDON, VA (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Company officials recently announced that Food City will once again be providing the flu vaccine this immunization season. “Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations. Food City Pharmacy offers the added convenience of a number of affordable preventative health care options, including the COVID-19 vaccine”, says Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations.1450wlaf.com
