Happy September 1 from Classroom Observer to all families. As Early Childhood teachers, we are always looking for days to celebrate with our young children. This week, Sept. 1 through 7, is National Waffle Week which children of all ages love to celebrate with all kinds of delicious toppings. Those folks who enjoy pieces of bacon with your waffle, International Bacon Day is this coming Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The month of September is recognized as “Better Breakfast Month”. As parents and teachers, we recognize that a good breakfast provides energy for our children’s bodies to not only perform better, but behave better.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO