Last Friday evening the Gophers visited and came out on top decidedly 41-0. The Bulldogs came out offensively and moved the ball most of the evening but for the 3rd straight week turnovers cost the Bulldogs all night long. Turnovers have plagued the team this year and with the low number of players and the constant injuries, the team is constantly moving players around just to field a team. If Central could have a couple of weeks without injuries, missed practices, perhaps the turnovers may go down in number. Central was in the game through the midpoint of the second period and when the Gophers went up 15 -0 it seemed Central could not regroup as the Gophers came out after half time scoring easily 20 points to seal the game.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO