CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Balancing commensals

By Anna Dart
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is well established that intestinal bacterial species can regulate immune responses to cancer therapies, namely chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Yet, how this commensal community influences the efficacy of radiotherapy is less well characterized, and, moreover, whether other microbial populations that comprise the microbiome could contribute remains unknown. Shiao et al. set out to investigate these questions.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

New non-drug treatment holds promise for preventative therapies for Alzheimer's

Approximately 50 million people worldwide live with Alzheimer's or other related forms of dementia. Alzheimer's disease leads to memory loss and impairment in cognitive function, and is the most common cause of dementia among older adults. While certain treatments can help reduce symptoms and sometimes reduce disease progression, there is currently no way to prevent or cure Alzheimer's.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover factors that two aggressive cancers have in common

Individuals diagnosed with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), a type of liver cancer, face a five-year survival rate of less than 10 percent. But a Wilmot Cancer Institute team that also investigates pancreatic cancer, which has similarly poor survival statistics, discovered factors that both aggressive cancers have in common. Scientists believe the new data provide a roadmap for targeting the tumors with immune therapies.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New immunotherapy method targets tumor tissue only

Immunotherapy drugs are promising new weapons in the fight against cancer, but they are so strong that they can be toxic to the rest of the human body. The basic idea behind immunotherapy drugs is simple. Doctors inject special kinds of drugs, especially proteins such as antibodies and cytokines prepared or modified in a lab, into a patient, where they activate the patient's immune cells—T-cells, NK cells, and so on—and help these cells fight the tumor. In short, immunotherapy drugs work like a powerful cocktail that boosts a patient's own immune system.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Immune Responses#Chemotherapy#Microbiome#Immunotherapy
MedicalXpress

White blood cells that can help destroy malignant tumors

A new study at Tel Aviv University found that eosinophils—a type of white blood cells—are recruited to the battle against cancer metastases in the lungs. According to the researchers, these white blood cells produce destructive proteins of their own, while at the same time summoning the immune system's cancer-fighting T-cells. The researchers believe that their findings can contribute to the development of innovative approaches to cancer immunotherapy treatments, based upon the collaboration between T-cells and eosinophils.
CANCER
fox16.com

Tips for a balanced microbiome

(Baptist Health) – Each person’s body is home to a multitude of tiny microbes. These bacteria, viruses and fungi can live inside the body or on our skin—and they make up the human microbiome. These bugs are a natural part of your body’s ecosystem. According to the National Institutes of...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How the impact of chemotherapy on healthy cells affects the development of blood cells

Some types of chemotherapy eliminate cancer cells by damaging their DNA. These drugs can also affect healthy cells, where the damage can generate mutations that persist after the end of the treatment. Researchers at the IRB Barcelona's Biomedical Genomics Laboratory, led by ICREA researcher Dr. Núria López-Bigas, have identified the...
CANCER
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Reduced Diversity of Gut Microbiota Composition Associated With the Clinical Course of Ulcerative Colitis

Results of a longitudinal study demonstrated that decreased diversity of gut microbiota composition and certain microbes are associated with the later clinical course of relapse events and treatment response in ulcerative colitis (UC), according to a study published in Scientific Reports. During clinical practice, it is imperative to evaluate the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EurekAlert

Programming synthetic exosomes to optimize wound healing

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Medical Research in Heidelberg and colleagues at the DWI Leibniz Institute for Interactive Materials in Aachen have engineered synthetic exosomes that regulate cellular signaling during wound closure. The synthetic structures are built to resemble naturally occurring extracellular vesicles (EV) that play a fundamental role in communication between cells during various processes in our body. The scientist uncovered key mechanisms to regulate and aid wound healing and the formation of new blood vessels. For this, they designed and build programmable fully-synthetic EVs from scratch rather than isolating natural EVs from cells. Inspired by the function of their natural blue prints, the scientists successfully demonstrate for the first time that fully-synthetic exosomes with therapeutic functionality can be constructed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Assessing the cognitive status of Drosophila by the value-based feeding decision

Npj Aging and Mechanisms of Disease volume 7, Article number: 24 (2021) Cite this article. Decision-making is considered an important aspect of cognitive function. Impaired decision-making is a consequence of cognitive decline caused by various physiological conditions, such as aging and neurodegenerative diseases. Here we exploited the value-based feeding decision (VBFD) assay, which is a simple sensory–motor task, to determine the cognitive status of Drosophila. Our results indicated the deterioration of VBFD is notably correlated with aging and neurodegenerative disorders. Restriction of the mushroom body (MB) neuronal activity partly blunted the proper VBFD. Furthermore, using the Drosophila polyQ disease model, we demonstrated the impaired VBFD is ameliorated by the dinitrosyl iron complex (DNIC-1), a novel and steady nitric oxide (NO)-releasing compound. Therefore we propose that the VBFD assay provides a robust assessment of Drosophila cognition and can be used to characterize additional neuroprotective interventions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CRISPR/Cas9 small promoter deletion in H19 lncRNA is associated with altered cell morphology and proliferation

Cristiana Libardi Miranda Furtado ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8711-82255,6 na1. The imprinted H19 long non-coding RNA, a knowing oncofetal gene, presents a controversial role during the carcinogenesis process since its tumor suppressor or oncogenic activity is not completely elucidated. Since H19 lncRNA is involved in many biological pathways related to tumorigenesis, we sought to develop a non-cancer lineage with CRISPR-Cas9-mediated H19 knockdown (H19-) and observe the changes in a cellular context. To edit the promoter region of H19, two RNA guides were designed, and the murine C2C12 myoblast cells were transfected. H19 deletion was determined by DNA sequencing and gene expression by qPCR. We observed a small deletion (~ 60 bp) in the promoter region that presented four predicted transcription binding sites. The deletion reduced H19 expression (30%) and resulted in increased proliferative activity, altered morphological patterns including cell size and intracellular granularity, without changes in viability. The increased proliferation rate in the H19- cell seems to facilitate chromosomal abnormalities. The H19- myoblast presented characteristics similar to cancer cells, therefore the H19 lncRNA may be an important gene during the initiation of the tumorigenic process. Due to CRISPR/Cas9 permanent edition, the C2C12 H19- knockdown cells allows functional studies of H19 roles in tumorigenesis, prognosis, metastases, as well as drug resistance and targeted therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mitochondrial dysfunction triggers the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease in neuronal C/EBPβ transgenic mice

Respiratory chain complex I deficiency elicits mitochondrial dysfunction and reactive oxidative species (ROS), which plays a crucial role in Parkinson’s disease (PD) pathogenesis. However, it remains unclear whether the impairment in other complexes in the mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation chain is also sufficient to trigger PD onset. Here we show that inhibition of Complex II or III in the electron transport chain (ETC) induces the motor disorder and PD pathologies in neuronal Thy1-C/EBPβ transgenic mice. Through a cell-based screening of mitochondrial respiratory chain inhibitors, we identified TTFA (complex II inhibitor) and Atovaquone (complex III inhibitor), which robustly block the oxidative phosphorylation functions, strongly escalate ROS, and activate C/EBPβ/AEP pathway that triggers dopaminergic neuronal cell death. Oral administration of these inhibitors to Thy1-C/EBPβ mice elicits constipation and motor defects, associated with Lewy body-like inclusions. Deletion of SDHD (Succinate dehydrogenase) gene from the complex II in the Substantia Nigra of Thy1-C/EBPβ mice triggers ROS and PD pathologies, resulting in motor disorders. Hence, our findings demonstrate that mitochondrial ETC inactivation triggers PD pathogenesis via activating C/EBPβ/AEP pathway.
CANCER
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces Cancer Risk By 40%

Taking this supplement can fight cancer and greatly reduce the risk of dying from the disease. Daily supplementation of cholecalciferol, also known as vitamin D3, can reduce the risk of fatal cancer by nearly 40 percent. The link between vitamin D and cancer has captivated experts’ mind for years. People...
CANCER
healthday.com

ADHD Linked to Alzheimer Disease Across Generations

MONDAY, Sept. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is an association for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with Alzheimer disease (AD) and any dementia across generations, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in Alzheimer's & Dementia. Le Zhang, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues examined the extent to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ptproductsonline.com

Gait, Balance, and Beyond

A showcase of products designed to help people walk away from lower extremity impairment and injury. “A step forward, no matter how small, is a step in the right direction.” American long-distance runner, Kara Goucher, made that statement in a Twitter post on January 20, 2013. Her words were directed at athletes, but they carry just as much meaning for individuals working to recover the ability to walk. Walking is the goal post-stroke patients most often cite as their priority and, as any therapist can tell you, it is a goal achieved through hard work and persistence. Because of that, every minute of therapeutic intervention must leverage neuroplasticity, and every step toward progress must be measured to maintain motivation.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A fountain of youth for ageing stem cells in bone marrow

As we age, our bones become thinner, we suffer fractures more often, and bone-diseases such as osteoporosis are more likely to occur. One responsible mechanism involves the impaired function of the bone-marrow stem cells, which are required for the maintenance of bone integrity. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing and CECAD Cluster of Excellence for Ageing Research at the University of Cologne have now shown that the reduced stem cell function upon aging is due to changes in their epigenome. They were able to reverse these changes in isolated stem cells by adding acetate. This fountain of youth for the epigenome could become important for the treatment of diseases such as osteoporosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteolysosomal genes in Parkinson’s disease myeloid cells

An increasing number of identified Parkinson’s disease (PD) risk loci contain genes highly expressed in innate immune cells, yet their role in pathology is not understood. We hypothesized that PD susceptibility genes modulate disease risk by influencing gene expression within immune cells. To address this, we generated transcriptomic profiles of monocytes from healthy subjects and 230 individuals with sporadic PD. We observed dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteasomal pathways. We also generated transcriptomic profiles of primary microglia from brains of 55 subjects and observed discordant transcriptomic signatures of mitochondrial genes in PD monocytes and microglia. We further identified 17 PD susceptibility genes whose expression, relative to each risk allele, was altered in monocytes. These findings reveal widespread transcriptomic alterations in PD monocytes, with some being distinct from microglia, and facilitate efforts to understand the roles of myeloid cells in PD as well as the development of biomarkers.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy