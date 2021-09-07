Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space endorses the “Space2030” Agenda and advances its agenda on several key items

Journalists Mark Fischetti, Sarah Scoles and Jonathan O’Callaghan have been awarded top honors from AGU for their reporting in the Earth and space sciences. AGU recognizes Scientific American senior editor Mark Fischetti with the 2021 Robert C. Cowen Award for Sustained Achievement in Science Journalism for his work as a reporter, editor and mentor. Freelance reporter Sarah Scoles receives the 2021 David Perlman Award for Excellence in Science Journalism – News for a story about the possible discovery of phosphine on Venus. Jonathan O’Callaghan, a freelance space reporter, is honored with the 2021 Walter Sullivan Award for Excellence in Science Journalism – Features for an in-depth story about an ingredient of meteorites that may hold important clues to our solar system’s earliest moments.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO