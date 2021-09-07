Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space endorses the “Space2030” Agenda and advances its agenda on several key items
VIENNA, 7 September (UN Information Service) — During its 64th session, which concluded Friday, the Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) endorsed the landmark “Space2030” Agenda: space as a driver of sustainable development and its implementation plan, a comprehensive and strategic document charting the way to enhance the contribution of space and its applications to sustainable development and the realization of other global agendas, namely climate change and disaster risk reduction.www.spaceref.com
Comments / 0