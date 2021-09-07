CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space endorses the “Space2030” Agenda and advances its agenda on several key items

SpaceRef
 9 days ago

VIENNA, 7 September (UN Information Service) — During its 64th session, which concluded Friday, the Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) endorsed the landmark “Space2030” Agenda: space as a driver of sustainable development and its implementation plan, a comprehensive and strategic document charting the way to enhance the contribution of space and its applications to sustainable development and the realization of other global agendas, namely climate change and disaster risk reduction.

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
INFORUM

Letter: Democrats are trying to create climate change hysteria to advance their radical agenda

Both columnists note that the IPCC has a 50-year history of being inaccurate, never having to be accountable. First cooling, then warming, and now changing. The truth is CO2 is a greenhouse gas that life on earth depends upon. Atmospheric levels of CO2 have been increasing since the Industrial Revolution. The IPCC chooses to ignore anything that does not support their predictions and thereby generate the results they want.
ADVOCACY
UN News Centre

INTERVIEW: New UN Assembly president highlights hope

“The General Assembly is the only body which has the 193 countries represented and this body, when it speaks unanimously, when it decides on a matter, that is the international conscience,” Abdulla Shahid said, ahead of the 76th General Assembly session, which starts on 14 September. He added that on...
WORLD
speaker.gov

Dear Colleague on Advancing the Build Back Better Agenda

On Wednesday, September 15, we will come closer to achieving President Biden’s and Congressional Democrats’ vision to Build Back Better, as the House Committees of Jurisdiction meet the deadline to submit their legislative proposals to the Budget Committee. We reach this important milestone with gratitude for the Committee Chairs, Members and Staff and indeed to our entire House Democratic Caucus.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuri Gagarin
World Economic Forum

How can governments successfully introduce more climate-change related policies?

Governments across the world are under pressure to introduce more climate change-related policies. Below, Verena Fritz, from the World Bank's Governance Global Practice outlines three challenges associated with this. She says effective and accountable governance must be balanced with urgent policy action in order to succeed. Climate change is rapidly...
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

UN chief urges world leaders to join Food Systems Summit

Geneva [Switzerland], September 14 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged world leaders to join the Food Systems Summit to be held on September 23 with ambitious commitments. "As leaders prepare for the historic Food Systems Summit on September 23, I urge everyone to come with ambitious commitments to...
UNITED NATIONS
SpaceRef

Call for Nominations: National Space Council Users' Advisory Group

Users’ Advisory Group (UAG) The Users’ Advisory Group (UAG) is a federal advisory committee comprised of experts from outside the United States Government (USG) created as part of the National Space Council (NSpC). The NSpC is an Executive Branch interagency coordinating committee chaired by the Vice President, which is tasked with advising and assisting the President on national space policy and strategy. UAG members provide counsel on any and all space policy issues. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has sponsored the UAG on behalf of the NSpC since 2018.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
buffalonynews.net

Decisive collective action could reduce climate migration

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): Climate change could force 216 million people to migrate within their own countries by 2050. The World Bank's updated Groundswell report released today finds that climate change, an increasingly potent driver of migration, could force 216 million people across six world regions to move within their countries by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Space#Space Technology#Interstellar Space#Un Information Service#Unispace#Committee#The General Assembly#The Working Group#Bureau#The Vice Chairs#Copuos Chair#Legal Subcommittee#The United Nations#Unoosa#The Office#Copous#Twitter
World Economic Forum

3 global issues governments can solve at a local level

The failure of governments to find multilateral solutions to global problems means that significant challenges are being neglected. Instead governments can begin to solve global issues by taking a pragmatic, local approach to find innovative solutions. We've tested this approach by providing solutions to three challenges that are fundamental to...
POLITICS
SpaceRef

NASA HEOMD Announcement of Opportunity - Research Operations and Integration (ROI) Deputy Element Scientist for Flight Analogs

Research Operations and Integration (ROI) Deputy Element Scientist for Flight Analogs. Open to all qualified US Citizens, permanent residents, or non-residents with a US “J” Visa. Location:. NASA Johnson Space Center, Houston, TX. Human Health & Performance Directorate. Space Medicine Operations Division. Term:. Two years beginning November 2021, with potential...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

How Can Astrotourism Serve Sustainable Development Goals? The Namibian Example

Off the coast of Namibia in southwest Africa, a cold, deep current snakes northward past the Namib Desert carrying icy waters from deep in the Southern Ocean off Antarctica. Year-round southerly winds cause the warmer surface waters near the coast to be deflected westward away from shore, and the cold waters of the Benguela Current rise up from the depths to replace them.
SCIENCE
SpaceRef

Space Foundation COO Presented with Global AeroTime Aviation Achievement Award for Gender and Diversity Advocacy

Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983 for the global space ecosystem, today announced that the organization’s COO, Shelli Brunswick, has been awarded the AeroTime Aviation Achievement Award by the AeroTime international aviation news outlet’s global executive. The presentation of this award comes as AeroTime marks the six-month milestone of its Women in Aviation campaign.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
United Nations
SpaceRef

American Public University System and Policy Studies Organization to Host Second Annual Space Education and Strategic Applications Conference on Septe

In an effort to bring together leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from all areas of the space community, American Public University System (APUS) and the Policy Studies Organization (PSO) are hosting the second annual Space Education and Strategic Applications (SESA) Conference on September 23 and September 24. The virtual event – titled “SESA: Focusing the Telescope” – features numerous keynote sessions, presentations, workshops, and roundtables focusing on the latest in space exploration, education, and entrepreneurship.
COLLEGES
SpaceRef

NASA Selects Three Space Biology Proposals to Prepare for Future Research on the Surface of the Moon

The measurement of the effects of space-relevant stresses on organisms, and fundamental research into the underlying mechanisms of those effects, are core components of NASA's Space Biology Program. These stresses include galactic cosmic radiation (GCR), solar particle events (SPEs), and reduced gravity. Notably, to date, biological experiments in space have mainly been conducted within Low Earth Orbit (LEO) (e.g., via the Space Shuttle Program, on the International Space Station (ISS), or small satellite missions). Only a few biological experiments have been conducted beyond LEO; therefore, the biological effects of conditions beyond LEO are still poorly understood.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Satellogic Joins The International Disasters Charter

Satellogic, a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, is now providing satellite imaging data from its constellation to the International Charter Space and Major Disastersfor use in monitoring and response activities. Satellogic provides images and full-motion video at no cost to the Charter’s Authorized Users to enable access to timely information for disaster events worldwide.
AGRICULTURE
ngxchange.org

Land Management Planning Committee has full agenda for coming year

At their July 28 and August 25 meetings, the Land Management Planning Committee (LMPC) welcomed new members (Nick Planson and Thomas Jordan), wrapped up some old business (i.e., the sign ordinance), started to tackle revisions to existing ordinances (i.e., the fire suppression ordinance and the groundwater protection overlay ordinance) and identified some outstanding issues for further review and consideration.
POLITICS
SpaceRef

AGU honors journalists Mark Fischetti, Sarah Scoles and Jonathan O’Callaghan for outstanding science reporting

Journalists Mark Fischetti, Sarah Scoles and Jonathan O’Callaghan have been awarded top honors from AGU for their reporting in the Earth and space sciences. AGU recognizes Scientific American senior editor Mark Fischetti with the 2021 Robert C. Cowen Award for Sustained Achievement in Science Journalism for his work as a reporter, editor and mentor. Freelance reporter Sarah Scoles receives the 2021 David Perlman Award for Excellence in Science Journalism – News for a story about the possible discovery of phosphine on Venus. Jonathan O’Callaghan, a freelance space reporter, is honored with the 2021 Walter Sullivan Award for Excellence in Science Journalism – Features for an in-depth story about an ingredient of meteorites that may hold important clues to our solar system’s earliest moments.
SCIENCE
SpaceRef

Rapid Increase In Global Light Pollution

London at night, seen from the International Space Station. Different colours are visible, showing different lighting technologies. CREDIT A. Sánchez de Miguel, ESA, NASA. Global light pollution has increased by at least 49% over 25 years, new research shows. This figure only includes light visible via satellites, and scientists estimate...
SCIENCE
slocounty.ca.gov

Regular Meeting Agenda for Clerk-Recorder Review Committee

County Clerk-Recorder Review Committee Regular Session Meeting location and agenda items. San Luis Obispo County Department of Human Resources. County Clerk-Recorder Review Committee Regular Session Meeting. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 @ 10:00 A.M. 1055 Monterey St, Room D161/162, San Luis Obispo, CA 93408. AGENDA. Public Comment can be submitted any...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
SpaceRef

NASA Astrobiology: NOW Proposal Writing Workshop: Friday, Sep. 24th

The NASA Astrobiology Program invites you to a special proposal writing workshop from NOW, the research coordination network for ocean worlds. The workshop will take place on Friday, September 24th from 11-1PM Eastern time, and will feature presentations from NOW Program Managers followed by a Q&A session and discussion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy