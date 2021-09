Without question, these are hard times for President Joe Biden and his administration. They have been scalded for a rather rocky retreat from Afghanistan and the numbers for COVID-19 have been disappointing in the spread of disease and drop in vaccinations. Add to it the wildly inaccurate criticism regarding his acuity by elements of a radical right that has no conscience or understanding and the associated troubles of trying to guide the nation through troubled economic waters roiled by a failed administration that placed its priorities on the needs of the wealthy and you have a hell of a mess, none of which is his doing.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO