CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Riz Ahmed Says He Lost 22 Pounds in 3 Weeks for His Role in 'Mogul Mowgli'

By Annie Hayes
Esquire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiz Ahmed says losing 22 pound in the space of three weeks in preparation for his role in Mogul Mowgli took him to "an intense place"—and honestly, who can blame him. Opening up about the reality of such an extreme physical transformation, the 38-year-old actor says he struggled with the "gruelling" weight loss program for the film, in which he plays a British-Pakistani rapper diagnosed with a degenerative autoimmune disease.

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Mogul Mowgli:’ Riz Ahmed Stuns In His Most Vulnerable Performance Yet [Review]

Zed (Riz Ahmed) is a British-Pakistani rapper on the brink of stardom. After plugging away for years, bouncing from venue to venue across Europe, he’s finally given the opportunity to be an opener for what could be the biggest tour of his career. Before departing on his jaunt, he decides to return home, for the first time in two years, to visit his family. The homecoming turns sour, however, when Zed is diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. He soon becomes a shell of himself, losing his basic capacities for movement and, possibly, his chance at stardom. Co-written by Ahmed and Bassam Tariq, and directed by Tariq himself, “Mogul Mowgli” is a tidy, yet surreal drama that features another enthralling performance by Ahmed.
CELEBRITIES
inlander.com

Mogul Mowgli

MOGUL MOWGLI is the debut narrative feature from award-winning documentary filmmaker Bassam Tariq. It follows the story of a British Pakistani rapper (Riz Ahmed) who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an illness that forces him to face his past, his family, and the uncertainty of his legacy.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Bassam Tariq Talks ‘Mogul Mowgli,’ Working With Riz Ahmed & Directing The ‘Blade’ Reboot [The Playlist Podcast]

“Mogul Mowgli” is one hell of a film with what might be Riz Ahmed’s best performance of his career. The fact that it marks the narrative feature debut for filmmaker Bassam Tariq is incredibly impressive. And on this episode of The Playlist Podcast, Tariq joins the show to talk about everything that went into the creation of his acclaimed drama, “Mogul Mowgli.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Bassam Tariq
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Florida Star

Jungle Safari: Riz Ahmed Opens Up About His Transformation For Latest Movie ‘Mogul Mowgli’

WASHINGTON — Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed opened up about the dramatic physical transformation he underwent for his latest role in the film “Mogul Mowgli.” The 38-year-old actor told a media organization that his latest role as Zed, a Pakistani rapper whose career is threatened when he’s diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, was “about intense weight loss,” as per reports. “I lost 10 kilos […]
MOVIES
kmuw.org

Riz Ahmed On Identity, Music, And Magical Realism

In his latest film, “Mogul Mowgli,” actor and rapper Riz Ahmed stars as Zed, a rapper diagnosed with an autoimmune disease right before he’s set to go on a major tour. The film’s subject reflects a bit of a trend. Earlier this year, Ahmed was nominated for an Academy Award for his work in “The Sound of Metal,” another film about a musician dealing with a life-altering medical condition.
CELEBRITIES
Observer

‘Mogul Mowgli’ Is an Intimate, Uncomfortable, and Expansive Exploration of Identity

There may be no more timely subject than identity, the concept at the core of Mogul Mowgli, director Bassam Tariq’s debut fiction feature, which he co-wrote with star Riz Ahmed. While the film, which stars Ahmed as Zaheer, a British-Pakistani rapper pursuing his music career in New York City, came out of years of conversations between Ahmed and Tariq about their own lived experience, the story is particularly resonant now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Indiewire#American
toofab.com

Riz Ahmed Lost 22lbs In Just Three Weeks For His New Movie

"I wouldn't recommend it to anyone." Riz Ahmed just opened up about the dramatic physical transformation he undertook for his new movie, "Mogul Mowgli". The film follows a young Pakistani rapper named Zed whose career is in jeopardy after he's diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. Speaking with IndieWire, the 38-year-old actor said the project required him to exhibit extreme weight loss -- and that the transformation took both a mental and physical toll.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Encounter’ Teaser Trailer Features Riz Ahmed Protecting His Sons From a Mysterious Threat

The official teaser for Encounter, the mysterious sci-fi film starring Riz Ahmed, has just been released. The film tells the story of a Marine who goes on a treacherous journey with his two young sons in order to protect them from an unknown force. The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on December 3rd before hitting Amazon Prime on December 10th. Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada round out the rest of the cast.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

'Encounter' With Riz Ahmed Kicks Off the Telluride Film Festival For Another Best Actor Bid

Telluride is off and running, and it’s not business as usual. The first day began with the annual patron brunch, where press, talent and other festival-goers mingle in the celebration of the Colorado getaway, now in its 48th year. In attendance were “Belfast” writer and director Kenneth Branagh with one of his stars Jamie Dornan, which screens for the first time later this evening. Others include “A Hero” writer and director Asghar Farhadi, “The Power of the Dog” co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee, “Flee” director Jonas Poher Rasmussen and “Red Rocket” writer and director Sean Baker with his two stars Simon Rex and Bree Elrod.
MOVIES
Amomama

Actor Riz Ahmed Opens Up about Brutal Weight Loss Experience for Movie

The British Primetime Emmy Award winner dished on the extreme actions he had to take to befit the character he played, including starving himself for a couple of weeks. Riz Ahmed was recently interviewed via Zoom by IndieWire about his 2020 drama film "Mogul Mowgli," which required him to relook his eating habits to portray the role.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

Riz Ahmed Remembers Michael K. Williams: 'He Brought Heart To The Art'

Riz Ahmed responded to the death of fellow actor Michael K. Williams this week with a heartfelt tribute on social media. Williams, beloved for his performances in “The Wire” and “Lovecraft Country,” was found dead at his New York City home Monday. The 54-year-old’s death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Encounter’ Star Riz Ahmed on Using Candy to Keep His 9-Year-Old Co-Star Awake on Set (Video)

TIFF 2021: ”If we were gonna make our days, he needed candy. And he needed it now,“ actor tells TheWrap about Aditya Geddada. “Encounter” star Aditya Geddada just turned 9 a few days ago and had his first movie premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival — and his co-star Riz Ahmed told TheWrap he couldn’t have done it without a certain sweet treat on set.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Encounter’ Teaser: Riz Ahmed’s New Sci-Fi Flick Hits Amazon This December

British actor Riz Ahmed is leading a new sci-fi pic “Encounter” from director Michael Pearce (“Beast“), where he plays a decorated Marine, who goes on a rescue mission to save his two sons from an alien threat. As things get more dangerous the youngsters will have to leave their childhoods behind them.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Encounter’ Teaser Trailer: Riz Ahmed Faces an Unhuman Threat

Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) stars in Amazon Studios’ sci-fi thriller, Encounter, which just released an official teaser trailer. The one-minute trailer introduces Ahmed as a dad who’s forced into confronting a threat that’s teased but left unseen in the new video. In addition to Riz Ahmed, the...
MOVIES
mixmag.net

Riz Ahmed: “Home is a place that we're creating through our art”

Nabihah Iqbal talks to actor and musician Riz Ahmed about growing up in London, ‘90s daytime rave culture and fighting Muslim stereotypes. Among the cacophony of voices platformed in the Western media, the perspectives of Muslim people are rarely given the space to be heard. Two crucial figures in the UK who are working to change that are actor and musician Riz Ahmed, who has campaigned tirelessly against the “toxic portrayals” of Muslims in media and this year became the first Muslim to be Oscar-nomianted for Best Actor for his standout role in Sound of Metal, and Sadiq Khan, who has been the Mayor of London since first elected to the office in May, 2016.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy