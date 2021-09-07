Riz Ahmed Says He Lost 22 Pounds in 3 Weeks for His Role in 'Mogul Mowgli'

Zed (Riz Ahmed) is a British-Pakistani rapper on the brink of stardom. After plugging away for years, bouncing from venue to venue across Europe, he’s finally given the opportunity to be an opener for what could be the biggest tour of his career. Before departing on his jaunt, he decides to return home, for the first time in two years, to visit his family. The homecoming turns sour, however, when Zed is diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. He soon becomes a shell of himself, losing his basic capacities for movement and, possibly, his chance at stardom. Co-written by Ahmed and Bassam Tariq, and directed by Tariq himself, “Mogul Mowgli” is a tidy, yet surreal drama that features another enthralling performance by Ahmed.

