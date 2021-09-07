CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planet Collaborates with Google Earth to Offer NICFI Tropical Forest Basemaps in Google Earth Engine

SpaceRef
 9 days ago

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced a new collaboration with Google Earth to make high-resolution data from Norway’s International Climate and Forests Initiative (NICFI) Satellite Data program available on the Google Earth Engine (GEE) platform. Insights from Planet’s analysis-ready data combined with the power of Google’s Cloud will enable the entire NICFI community to analyze regional and global tropical forest losses on a scale not possible through traditional means.

spaceref.com

