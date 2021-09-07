Cole County waives fees for rapid COVID-19 antibody tests
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Commission voted to waive rapid antibody test fees at the Cole County Health Department during a meeting Tuesday morning. In Missouri the demand for antibody or serology tests has been steadily increasing, despite remaining well below last April's peak demand. During the week of July 25, the total number of antibody tests surpassed 2,000 and it has remained above 2,000 ever since.abc17news.com
Comments / 0