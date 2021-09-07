CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cole County, MO

Cole County waives fees for rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

By Zola Crowder, Molly Stawinoga
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Commission voted to waive rapid antibody test fees at the Cole County Health Department during a meeting Tuesday morning. In Missouri the demand for antibody or serology tests has been steadily increasing, despite remaining well below last April's peak demand. During the week of July 25, the total number of antibody tests surpassed 2,000 and it has remained above 2,000 ever since.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

CDC changes guidance on getting COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There is updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to getting your COVID-19 vaccination and your flu shot. In the beginning, the CDC asked people to wait at least two weeks between their COVID-19 shot and their flu shot. But now, health experts say it’s okay to get them both at the same time.
CHARLESTON, WV
wmay.com

Fully Vaccinated Man Is Latest Sangamon County COVID Fatality

A fully vaccinated Sangamon County man in his 50s has died of COVID-19. According to data from the county health department, he’s the sixth fully vaccinated person out of 261 total local fatalities since the pandemic took hold here 18 months ago. The county has now surpassed 24,000 total cases of the virus in that time span.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
York Dispatch Online

COVID-19 death toll jumps by four in York County on Tuesday

There were four new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday, boosting the total to 867 since the pandemic began, according to state health officials. These deaths come at the same time as 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 52,906. As of Tuesday, the county's...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cole County, MO
Health
Cole County, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Cole County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
County
Cole County, MO
abc17news.com

In her obituary, a family says a mother’s Covid-19 death could have been prevented if more people were vaccinated

The day Candace and Terry Ayers got their second Covid-19 vaccination in early March was a day of hope and excitement for the entire family. “I took my parents to get that second jab, and we were all so excited,” said their son, Marc Ayers. “We are a family that believes in science. We believe in masks, and we believe in vaccines. We were ready to get back to normal.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Metro News

Coronavirus numbers remain problem in Preston County as classes go remote

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — As Preston County schools prepare for remote learning, health officials say a surge in cases will continue to be a lingering problem. Preston County Schools officials on Monday announced remote learning will begin Thursday and continue through Sept. 27. Preston County Health Department Administrator V.J. Davis told...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
AZFamily

Why Arizona's health care system feels the strain of COVID-19 again

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Our health care system is feeling the strain of COVID-19 once again. On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 2,600 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with 117 deaths. There were no deaths reported on Monday because of delays from the weekend.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Antibodies#Covid 19#Kmiz#Campbell#Cchd
Galesburg Register-Mail

Are the unvaccinated causing COVID cases to spike in Knox County?

GALESBURG — The Register-Mail asked Knox County Health Department Administrator Michele Gabriel as series of COVID-19 questions. Is the health department tracking or aware of significant number breakthrough cases locally?. M.G.: Yes, the Knox County Health Department is aware of breakthrough cases. According to IDPH, “Breakthrough is defined as an...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
wchstv.com

Four new Kanawha COVID-19 deaths, 97 new virus cases reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County health officials reported four new COVID-19 related deaths and nearly 100 new virus cases. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old man who was vaccinated; a 52-year-old man who was not fully vaccinated; a 46-year-old man who was not fully vaccinated; and a 33-year-old woman who was not fully vaccinated.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTHI

Sullivan County COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Clinic

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- As COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb, many clinics are popping up around the Wabash Valley. The Indiana Department of Health is sending a strike team to the Sullivan County Fairgrounds. They will have both COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 tests available. The clinic will take place...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Trentonian

Burlington County resumes COVID-19 testing program

WESTAMPTON – The Burlington County Health Department is resuming its COVID-19 testing program and will operate a fixed clinic five days a week at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center, 53 Academy Drive here. Testing at the clinic started today and will continue each weekday on the following schedule:...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

Adair County Health Dept. reports 16 cases, 1 death

The Adair County Health Department today confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 and another COVID-related death. A 90-year-old female whose case was confirmed on Sept. 7 passed away on Sept. 9. There have now been 3,384 confirmed cases and 31 confirmed deaths. There are currently 88 active cases and 3,265 people who have left isolation.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
buckscountyherald.com

Hunterdon Health Department preparing for third vaccine doses when approved by FDA

Hunterdon County’s Department of Health is presently administering COVID-19 booster vaccinations for those who are immunocompromised and is preparing for a wider distribution of vaccine when authorized by the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren reported at the Commissioner Board’s Sept. 7th meeting. Van Doren,...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NBC Chicago

The Most Common COVID Symptoms for Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated

While the vast majority of COVID-19 cases resulting in serious illnesses involve unvaccinated people, rising case numbers incited by the quickly-spreading delta variant have elicited concerns among the vaccinated. Health officials assert no vaccine is 100% effective in warding off an infection, but insist the COVID-19 vaccine is successful in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Sixth child dies of COVID-19 in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Another child has died of COVID-19 in Missouri as the virus sickens record numbers of youths in the state. Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the child died last week in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that task force officials wouldn’t reveal any more information such as the child’s age, citing privacy concerns. The death brings the total number of Missouri children younger than 18 who have died from COVID-19 to six. Health officials are blaming the more infectious delta variant and schools not taking steps to reduce spread such as requiring masks.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN.com

List of COVID-19 testing locations in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the continued increase of active COVID-19 cases, the Sedgwick County Health Department testing site is filling up quickly at the Sunflower Shelter located at 6501 W 21st St. People who want COVID-19 testing need to text “SC COVID TEST” to 316-215-8313 to get in line...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy