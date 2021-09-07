BridgeComm Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Space Micro

WHY IT RATES: Lucien Echavarria will aid in growing the travel agent business in both the United States and Canada. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Majestic Resorts is pleased to welcome Lucien Echavarria to the team as Director of Sales and Strategic Partnership, USA & Canada. As of September 6, in this newly created position, Lucien will help to enhance and establish the positioning of Majestic Resorts — in both its destinations of Mexico and the Dominican Republic — through strategic negotiations with key partners, special events and tradeshows, specialized media, and increasing the brand awareness among tour operators, consortia, as well as the luxury, meetings and incentives, and destination weddings segments.

