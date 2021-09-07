CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BridgeComm Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Space Micro

BridgeComm, Inc., a leader in optical wireless communications (OWC) solutions and services, today announced it has entered into a strategic new teaming agreement with Space Micro, Inc., a trusted provider of affordable and highly reliable precision-engineered and manufactured communications, electro-optic and digital systems for satellites and spacecraft. A collaborative and mutually beneficial partnership, BridgeComm and Space Micro will focus on the design, development and testing of U.S. Government and commercial optical wireless communications (OWC) programs and equipment and more.

#Space Exploration#Space Station#Space Industry#Bridgecomm Inc#Space Micro Inc#Trl#Astrobridge#Leo#Telemetry#Command Data Handling#Twitter
