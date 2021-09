Taken together, the executive actions President Biden unveiled last week will significantly up the percentage of Americans who are fully vaccinated. This is the single most important step we can take to beat back the surge of new COVID-19 cases, stemming from the far more contagious Delta variant. Feasting on the 30% or so of us eligible for the vaccine who remain unvaccinated, the Delta Variant is leading to a disturbing increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

