Get your passports ready, it's time for another international burger episode of Burger Scholar Sessions! George Motz is here to teach you about two icons from aborad—the Islak from Turkey (a.k.a. the 'wet burger') and the Bøfsandwich from Denmark (a.k.a. the 'gravy burger'). One is steamed in a tomato sauce, while the other is doused in rich pork gravy. What do they have in common? They're both a hot, wet mess. So wish George luck as he takes you on this international burger expedition!

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO