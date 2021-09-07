CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Tina Lifford previews season 6 of 'Queen Sugar'

fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAva Duvernay's 'Queen Sugar' is entering its highly-anticipated sixth season as family dynamics continue to shift and conflicts build up. Actress Tina Lifford plays Aunt Vi, the auntie we all want or are fortunate to have, and she joins Good Day to talk about the upcoming season.

www.fox5atlanta.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Sugar#Previews
