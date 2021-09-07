Actress Tina Lifford previews season 6 of 'Queen Sugar'

In a just world, Nova could petition to defund the police while also relying on said officers to help keep the peace at a vaccination drive that got out of hand. But if Queen Sugar has taught us anything, it’s that justice is subjective and being Black in America is complicated. When the beloved drama roared back for Season 6 on Tuesday, Nova dealt with those complications on various levels. First, she secretly met with a Black officer for an article about the New Orleans Police Department brutalizing and over-policing Black residents. The cop, who didn’t want to be identified in...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO