Charleston, WV

WV surpasses 700 COVID hospitalizations

By Samantha Casano
woay.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 7, 2021, there have been 3,496,138 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 200,308 total cases and 3,151 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette3,5682,99956993. Greenbrier2,5431,86767667. McDowell1,5531,27028328. Mercer4,2353,419816132. Monroe1,3511,00234919. Nicholas1,7481,30244629. Pocahontas5104614915. Raleigh6,1845,0291,155113. Summers84372312023.

woay.com

Comments / 1

 

