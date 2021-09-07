Matt Rhule's vision for the Panthers is on the next thing

CHARLOTTE — Here's the thing about a process. It doesn't come with a map. So while Panthers head coach Matt Rhule may have had some general ideas about how he wanted things to go entering his second season, he didn't know what would pop up unexpectedly. While he might have had dreams about what his NFL career might be like, he couldn't have predicted a worldwide pandemic. While he might have mileposts he wanted his team to hit, he doesn't frame them in terms of things he can't control in the future.