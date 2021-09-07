Officials Activate 'Crisis Standard of Care' in two Northern Idaho Health Districts
LEWSTON - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has activated "Crisis Standards of Care." The activation is for the North Central Health District and Panhandle Health District because of a severe shortage of staffing and available beds in the region caused by a massive increase in patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization, says a Department of Health and Welfare press release.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
