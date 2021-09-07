CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers in the power rankings before Week 1

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE - Follow five media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings, presented by Daimler Trucks North America. ANALYSIS: "Sam Darnold Revenge Day is almost upon us. The new Panthers signal-caller gets his chance to send a message to a Jets team that unintentionally sabotaged the start of his career, even if the absence of Adam Gase (where is Adam Gase anyway?) takes some of the helium out of the narrative. Darnold had an up-and-down preseason, and his future as a viable NFL starter will hinge on whether he can cut down on the turnovers that undermined his first three seasons in the pros. Carolina picked up the fifth-year option on Darnold's rookie contract, but it won't guarantee him job security beyond this season. It's put up or shut up time for the former USC star."

