The Grand Haven City Council has “conceptually” approved the planned redevelopment of the remaining property on the Grand Landing site. “The (city’s) Brownfield Redevelopment Authority did discuss this today,” City Manager Pat McGinnis told the council at Tuesday night’s meeting. “The idea is to discuss and consider a concept of having a hotel there ... just north of Adams (Street) at the Grand Landing site. It has been under construction for quite some time, but you are being asked to indicate to the developer if you would be willing to look at the tax increment finance plan and assist in the funding of eligible activities.”

GRAND HAVEN, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO