Fire & Ice sports bar is closed at 2550 Preston Road, Frisco. Signage has been removed from the facade of the building, and the bar’s phone number has been disconnected. A code enforcement notice from the city of Frisco is also posted on the front door of Fire & Ice, which ordered the bar to remove “abandoned signs.” Fire & Ice served a variety of cocktails and food such as burgers, pizza and kabobs. 214-872-1994. www.fireandicefusion.com.

FRISCO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO