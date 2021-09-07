CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winners and Losers in the COVID Market - TradeZero America's Pipitone

The global coronavirus pandemic has caused volatility in many aspects of our everyday lives. However, the volatility seen in the market is creating opportunities for traders on both the long and short side. Since the President's proclamation limiting travel to the US on January 31st, the DOW dropped over 9,500 points to 18,500 in March and has climbed back over the 25,000 mark near the end of May. TradeZero America, an online commission-free broker dealer, has seen trading volume on its platform increase 200%. And according to the site, short selling is up 180%.

etftrends.com

The Winners and Losers of the Great Reflation Trade

Not all commodities have benefitted equally in the reflation/economic reopening trade. Some have long-term structural supply/demand imbalances, while others have seen short-term speculative price increases that have proved unsustainable. Forest Products/Lumber. This sector benefitted from a hyperbolic housing market in the latter part of 2020 and early 2021 as many...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) PT Lowered to $80 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Serge Belanger lowered the price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX) to $80.00 (from $82.00)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL For: Sep 14 Filed by: DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (GWAC) and Cipher Mining (CIFR) Announce Closing of Business Combination

Cipher Mining Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced that it completed its business combination with Good Works Acquisition Corp. ("Good Works") (NASDAQ: GWAC), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Good Works shareholders approved the business combination at a special meeting held on August 25, 2021.
BUSINESS
Cleveland.com

Winners and losers in the trickle ‘up’ economy: Mark Mattern

BEREA, Ohio -- Sitting in their luxurious air-conditioned, leather-seated sedans, Americans drive along streets and highways littered with debris, dodging potholes as best they can, crossing bridges sorely in need of repair, sometimes sitting in traffic gridlock, grumbling about failed government. A scenario describing transit in the United States today? Well, yes. But this was the current scenario painted some 60 years ago by distinguished Harvard economist John Kenneth Galbraith.
BEREA, OH
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 UBS AG

Title of Each Class of Securities Offered Maximum Aggregate Offering Price Amount of Registration Fee(1) Medium-Term Notes, Series B $610,000.00 $66.55. (1) Calculated in accordance with Rule 457(r)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Cactus, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: MCGOVERN MICHAEL Y

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Seagate Technology Holdi For: Sep 11 Filed by: Teh Ban Seng

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IBEX Ltd. (IBEX) PT Lowered to $22 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani lowered the price target on IBEX Ltd. (NASDAQ: IBEX) to $22.00 (from $25.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 CBRE Acquisition Holding Filed by: CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed by CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Subject Company: CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Commission...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Roblox (RBLX): Benchmark Reiterates Sell on Weak August KPIs

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Sell rating and a $70.00 per share price target on Roblox (NASDAQ: RBLX)
STOCKS

