Winners and Losers in the COVID Market - TradeZero America's Pipitone

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The global coronavirus pandemic has caused volatility in many aspects of our everyday lives. However, the volatility seen in the market is creating opportunities for traders on both the long and short side. Since the President's proclamation limiting travel to the US on January 31st, the DOW dropped over 9,500 points to 18,500 in March and has climbed back over the 25,000 mark near the end of May. TradeZero America, an online commission-free broker dealer, has seen trading volume on its platform increase 200%. And according to the site, short selling is up 180%.