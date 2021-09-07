Celebrate Kansans Can successes, but keep pushing forward

It’s hard not to get excited when you listen to Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson talk about school redesign. At least, that’s how it was for the more than 100 people in attendance when Watson came to Emporia as one of 50 listening stops to discuss the Kansans Can School Redesign Project at the Bowyer Building last week. Kicked off in 2015, Kansans Can was developed as a way to rethink the way we think about education in Kansas.