Marietta, GA

Freeman, Mathis & Gary's Cowan Appears for Marietta in Solicitation Ban Lawsuit

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreeman, Mathis & Gary partner Amy B. Cowan has entered an appearance for the City of Marietta, Georgia in a lawsuit challenging the city’s ban on door-to-door solicitation. The action, which claims that the ordinance represents an unconstitutional ban on free speech, was filed July 21 in Georgia Northern District Court by Winter Capriola Zenner on behalf of Moxie Pest Control. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:21-cv-02926, Moxie Pest Control (Atlanta), LLC v. City of Marietta, Georgia.

www.law.com

