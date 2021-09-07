Thomas Wilton convicted of sexual assault

A Dauphin County jury found Thomas Wilton, age 57, guilty of sexual assault, two counts of indecent assault, and indecent exposure. Wilton of Landisville, Lancaster County, sexually assaulted a 41-year- old woman after a first date. The woman testified she met the man on a dating website, Zoosk. After conversing by text messages for several weeks, the couple met for dinner on October 7, 2019, at the Aroogas in Hummelstown. After leaving the restaurant, the couple went to her car to talk further because it was raining. At that time, the defendant became aggressive with her and sexually assaulted her in the car. As the victim tearfully described at trial, she told him repeatedly that felt “uncomfortable and unsafe” and he needed to leave her vehicle. But, he refused to stop.