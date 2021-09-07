Endeavour Series 8 Promises 1971 Football Glitz, an IRA Threat and Morse Battling Inner Demons
Morse’s plan to transfer to another force has either been scrapped or put on the back burner in series eight, which finds the detective in Oxford and the Castle Gate team tackling “the most challenging of cases so far,” according to the official press release. The three-part new series picks up at the start of 1971, just after series seven’s dramatic conclusion which saw Morse’s latest doomed lover take a bullet for him and die in his arms. He certainly can pick ‘em.www.denofgeek.com
