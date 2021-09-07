CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Endeavour Series 8 Promises 1971 Football Glitz, an IRA Threat and Morse Battling Inner Demons

By Louisa Mellor
Den of Geek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorse’s plan to transfer to another force has either been scrapped or put on the back burner in series eight, which finds the detective in Oxford and the Castle Gate team tackling “the most challenging of cases so far,” according to the official press release. The three-part new series picks up at the start of 1971, just after series seven’s dramatic conclusion which saw Morse’s latest doomed lover take a bullet for him and die in his arms. He certainly can pick ‘em.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Den of Geek

Endeavour Series 8 Episode 1 Review: the Inspector Morse Transition Begins

Endeavour Series 8 Episode 1 Review: ‘Striker’. Warning: this Endeavour review contains spoilers. It’s 1971, and Oxford’s finest are, as ever, dealing with all of humanity’s worst impulses. Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) wakes up late from a hangover, leaving DI Thursday (Roger Allam) waiting in vain for his usual morning lift to work from his Detective Sergeant. It’s not behaviour we’d expect from our Morse…except, of course, it is, when you think about it.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

What does Endeavour mean? Definition explained

ITV1 DETECTIVE drama Endeavour is back for an eighth installment on September 12, 2021. But ahead of its' premiere, fans have been left wondering why the hit show is called Endeavour - and what the word itself means. Below, we explain everything... What does endeavour mean?. According to the Cambridge...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Evans
Person
Roger Allam
Person
Russell Lewis
Midland Daily News

'Lucifer' star promises 'good-slash-great' series finale

LONDON (AP) — After six years, “Lucifer” stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German are kissing goodbye to their devil-and-detective double act. They’ve been solving crimes together on the show that started on Fox, got canceled and rose again (thanks to fan support) on Netflix. The final 10 episodes drop on the streaming service Friday, and the two leads are feeling nostalgic.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Is Endeavour's Shaun Evans in a relationship? Find out here

New episodes of Endeavour are finally back on screens, and we're so glad to see Shaun Evans back in the title role of Endeavour Morse. The 41-year-old actor has been playing the role since 2012, but how much do you know about the man behind murder mysteries?. Here's everything you...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira#Footballer#Oxford#Castle Gate#Itv#Dci Fred#The Oxford Wanderers
Den of Geek

Endeavour: Will There Be a Series 9?

All prequels head towards a predetermined endpoint, the question is how long they spend getting there. In the case of ITV’s Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour, that endpoint won’t be the moment that the baton passes from Shaun Evans’ incarnation of the detective as a younger man to John Thaw’s first appearance as the character. “We don’t plan to take it up to 1987 – that’s a fairly safe bet!” Endeavour creator Russell Lewis told Den of Geek in 2019. Considering that it took six series for the drama to cover just half of the 1960s, that comes as no surprise.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Endeavour: Why Isn’t Fred Thursday in Morse’s Later Life?

Warning: contains plot details for Series 8 Episode 1 ‘Striker’. “A man only gets one father,” Fred Thursday told Morse in Endeavour series one, when the young officer was demurring about returning home to attend his dad’s deathbed. Of Thursday’s many sayings, this one proves the least true in Endeavour’s case. Morse had one father, yes – a strained relationship with an estranged man whose dying words to his constable son were that he’d never liked the police – but in Fred Thursday, he also had another.
TV SERIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: Benediction Finds Terence Davies Capturing a Complex Life with Wit

Time is everything in a Terence Davies film. In Benediction, his biopic about English poet Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden), he eventually covers his subject’s marriage to Hester Gatty (Kate Phillips). There’s a shot of the couple standing still, facing the camera as they pose for a wedding photo (a shot that tends to pop up throughout the director’s filmography). The camera flashes, we see the black-and-white photo, and then a fade transitions us to the future, where it rests on their bedside while Hester looks at their newborn child. The sequence is an encapsulation of what Davies does best: observing life with one’s head facing backwards, the cumulative weight of the past bearing down on every moment of the present.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Lucifer Season 6 Episode 8 Review: Save the Devil, Save the World

This Lucifer review contains spoilers. “This is the worst idea the doctor has ever had.”. It’s the rare episode of Lucifer that moves outside its comfort zone of dead bodies, shady suspects, and puzzling evidence, but “Save the Devil, Save the World” does just that as it hones in on a much bigger problem. The end of the world appears nigh, and no one knows why.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Den of Geek

Barbarians Season 2: Questions the German Netflix Series Needs to Answer

Warning: contains spoilers for Barbarians season one. While historians may have other items on their wish list (including more a more accurate representation of 9 AD, judging by some responses), what most viewers want from a second season of Barbarians is escapist action. We want hefty sword fights, ferocious armies, blood-daubed faces screaming for revenge, shocking deaths, betrayals, and naked hook-ups in the dye shed.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

How Cruel Summer Recontextualizes Our Understanding of Teenage Trauma

This article contains spoilers for Cruel Summer. The Freeform drama Cruel Summer is undoubtedly one of the best TV series of 2021, an addictive teen thriller with a story spread across three distinct timelines and an ending that manages to feel both completely inevitable and deeply shocking. (Plus, there’s the amazing 1990s soundtrack – truly a gift!)
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

Star Trek: Upcoming TV Show Release Dates on Paramount+

It’s a good time to be a Star Trek fan, but it’s also a busy time to be a Star Trek fan; the franchise is set to have five separate series in production at once. With the Star Trek TV universe continuing to expand on Paramount+, it can be difficult to keep track of which Trek shows are coming and when. With the Star Trek Day celebrations, we finally have some dates for upcoming releases, and we’ve gathered them all in one place for you. Here are the upcoming Star Trek TV show release dates you should have on your calendar…
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

How The Wheel of Time Adapts a Sprawling Epic Fantasy

Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time series would seem to defy adaptation with its massive cast of characters, centuries of history, and sprawling world map. The danger of alienating longtime fans of the books with inaccuracies or confusing newcomers with too many details is very real. However, showrunner Rafe Judkins was up to the challenge, deciding which aspects of the novels made the story original and bringing those key aspects to television. “I think it’s our job to both be true to the Wheel of Time books but also be mindful of… the things that could feel repetitive [and those] that are fresh and unique,” he says.
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

Evil Season 2 Brings a Case Worthy of The X-Files

This Evil review contains spoilers. One of the first reports of unexplained aerial phenomenon comes from The Bible, when Ezekiel saw the wheel. It was redacted in the later editions, but we now know he probably just saw a weather balloon. Just like the Man in Black played by Jesse Ventura on The X-Files proved that President James Earl Carter, Jr., saw the planet Venus when he reported strange things in the sky. Evil season 2, episode 9, “U Is for U.F.O.,” gets to the bottom of these conflicting reports. After all, the unidentified object at the center of the episode flashes the sign of the cross.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Lucifer Season 6 Ending Explained

This article contains Lucifer Season 6 spoilers. No Netflix resurrections this time, as Lucifer has departed this mortal realm after six terrific seasons. The show’s fans managed to rescue it from cancellation once, and the streaming service stepped up to keep the party going at Lux several times, but we’ve had to say goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe and the rest of our faves for good now.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Matrix 4 Trailer Song White Rabbit Has Cut Holes in Reality for Years

Red pills, white pills, taller, small, or blue. The Matrix Resurrections trailer offers so many choices, possibilities, and questions that our head is already hurting again. Is Thomas Anderson, aka Neo (Keanu Reeves), stuck in the same old machine, or is this a new Neo wearing John Wick’s beard? Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) is in her own wonderland. We can’t trust the psychiatrist that Neil Patrick Harris is playing. The Matrix 4 trailer sends us chasing a “White Rabbit.” When logic and proportion have fallen sloppy dead, you have to ask Alice.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Hawkeye Trailer Finally Brings Captain America Musical to the Stage

He throws a mighty shield, but can Captain America carry a showtune? In Disney+’s upcoming Hawkeye miniseries, we’re about to find out. As revealed in our first official footage of the Jeremy Renner spinoff TV show, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still mourning the absence (and death?) of Steve Rogers… and capitalizing on it with some terrific kick-turns!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy