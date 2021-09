I’m an attorney for survivors of domestic violence in New York City where my clients are low-income survivors who qualify for free legal representation. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, I spent most of my days traveling to or waiting around in the city’s various courthouses. I would flash an attorney card to walk past lines that wrapped the block, crush into crowded elevators, and wince at bellowing court officers threatening to arrest rowdy litigants. My clients and I waited hours for a few minutes of the judge’s time. We never questioned it. Certainly, there was no reason to change.

LAW ・ 14 DAYS AGO