Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Rejected After Moving Close to $53,000
The Bitcoin price prediction increased considerably but despite the rejection, the bullish structure still stays intact. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) Looking at the daily chart, Bitcoin bears may be actively taking back control as they are seen forcing BTC/USD to bow down to fresh losses. The digital asset is correcting 3.03% lower on the day. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $51,103 after adjusting lower from $52,944 which is an intraday high. In addition, Bitcoin may be vulnerable to losses if the 9-day moving average crosses below the 21-day moving average.insidebitcoins.com
