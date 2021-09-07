Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Rejected After Moving Close to $53,000

The prices of cryptocurrencies seem to be stabilising further after last week’s crash following El Salvador’s hindered bitcoin adoption.The global crypto market has grown by about 3.5 per cent in the last day, currently valued at $2.13 trillion.Bitcoin, which was priced at above $52,000 before last week’s crash that wiped out nearly 15 per cent of its value, has grown by over 4 per cent in the last 24 hours, and is currently valued at over $47,000.The prices of other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) which took a nosedive last week, are showing signs of recovery,...

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO