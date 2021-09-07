CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Once all the rage, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has all but disappeared

By Kate Santich, Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lou Fischler thought he’d finally nailed down a deal with his 25-year-old son on the coronavirus vaccine. The dad would co-sign a loan — if the son would get the shot. …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 195

Gregory T. Kapusta
8d ago

Because like all of the other vaccines, they don’t work and they are killing people worldwide… Why doesn’t Pfizer mandate their employees to be vaccinated???

Reply(31)
94
Jackie Ray
8d ago

well, between the 3 covid vaccines we use here in America, J&J is the only "true" vaccine because it actually has pieces of the virus in it so your immune system sees the virus and forms antibodies against it. the two mRNA vaccines tell your cells to make a particular antibody that searches for the spike protein that the covid virus uses to enter your cells. Problem is, your immune system is hunting for that EXACT protein.. . guess what's going to be mutated in later strains of the virus?

Reply(15)
51
Teresa Mccurry
8d ago

why are they letting peoplewhen they have the cure Trump and his wife and governor Abbott had covid and got a treatment and felt better in a week and never had breathing treatment are a ventilator and healedso why then if it cured them you are not using that on thousands dieing in the hospitalwhat's up with that

Reply(18)
29
Related
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, You Could Be Protected Longer, Study Says

The Biden administration announced in August that COVID-19 vaccine boosters would soon be made available to the general public. But since then, a fresh debate has begun over whether or not all fully vaccinated people need additional shots eight months after their last dose due to waning immunity. Mounting evidence has suggested that many of those who have received all necessary shots of the vaccine are highly protected against hospitalization or death from the disease, even in the face of the highly contagious Delta variant. But now, a new study has found that the Moderna vaccine generates a particularly strong immune response, potentially meaning that those who initially received it are protected longer than originally thought.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Computer#The Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Chicago Tribune

From booster shots to mixing and matching vaccines, 5 things to know for those who got Johnson & Johnson

We know many Illinois residents who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are wondering, what’s next? Some told the Tribune they felt “half vaccinated” now that the contagious delta variant has emerged. Health officials are still collecting data on possible boosters for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as U.S. officials plan boosters as early as the fall. Here’s what people who ...
CHICAGO, IL
MarketRealist

Will There Be a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Booster Shot for COVID-19?

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the eyes of the world turned to pharmaceutical companies and scientists who could potentially end the devastation caused by the virus. In the U.S., three vaccines received emergency authorization use approval, including one made by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Article continues below advertisement.
INDUSTRY
Fox News

Dr Marty Makary: The Study On Vaccinating Children Between 5-12 Years Old Against Covid Is Not Big Enough

Dr. Marty Makary spoke to Brian Kilmeade about how vaccination rates have fallen after President Biden said employers will be required to have their employees to be vaccinated. Makary also addressed parents’ concerns about getting their children between 5- 12 vaccinated and how they need to know the study is not big enough. Makary also discussed the talk of booster shots and how waiting 3 months between shots instead of 3 to 4 weeks would have been more effective and feels the longer intervals between shots would have resulted in not have to worry about having a booster shot in most people. Makary does think those over 60 years should consider a booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

FDA Vaccine Head Sees Promise in Covid-19 Trial Diversity

Record-breaking minority recruitment for Covid-19 vaccine trials may set an example for other drug manufacturers to diversify their own clinical trials, according to the top U.S. vaccine regulator. Of those participating in studies for the vaccines by Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., and Johnson & Johnson, about 10% identified as Black,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy