New ‘mu’ COVID-19 variant now found in 49 US states

The Mu coronavirus variant has been recorded in 49 US states, with Florida and California reporting the highest numbers of Mu infections.Scientists have warned that this new variant of Covid could be more transmissible than even the Delta variant, and could be vaccine resistant.California has recorded 384 Mu variant cases, with 167 cases contained in Los Angeles County area.Until recently, Alaska had the highest number of Mu cases, with 146 people testing positive for the variant. With its relatively small population, of 730,000 people, Mu made up four per cent of the state’s sample size.The strain was first...
