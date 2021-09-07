CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New ‘mu’ COVID-19 variant now found in 49 US states

By Editorials
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since being discovered in Colombia in January, the mu variant of COVID-19 has spread to nearly four dozen countries and has made its presence known in Hawaii and Alaska. It has so far been found in …

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 2

Related
EatThis

5 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Even though the summer surge of COVID-19 might lead some to think the pandemic has nowhere to go but down, the numbers continue to rise, with new cases at a level not seen since February. In some states, caseloads and hospitalizations have more than doubled, and health systems are overwhelmed. These are five states where experts warn that COVID is out of control. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
healththoroughfare.com

The Mu COVID-19 Strain: Why Is It A Variant Of Interest?

If you have been following clinical trial news, you may know that Fauci is closely watching a Coronavirus variant known as the Mu strain. The Mu coronavirus strain has been designated by World Health Organization (WHO) as a “variant of interest,” and it has propagated throughout Chile, Peru, and portions of the United States and even European countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEAU-TV 13

Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since being designated as a variant of concern last week, state health officials are noting cases of the Mu variant here in Wisconsin. Epidemiologists said the Mu variant, which was first discovered in Colombia back in January, has now been detected in 47 states. The Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Mu variant found in every US state bar Nebraska, with Florida and California suffering highest numbers

The Mu coronavirus variant has been recorded in 49 US states, with Florida and California reporting the highest numbers of Mu infections.Scientists have warned that this new variant of Covid could be more transmissible than even the Delta variant, and could be vaccine resistant.California has recorded 384 Mu variant cases, with 167 cases contained in Los Angeles County area.Until recently, Alaska had the highest number of Mu cases, with 146 people testing positive for the variant. With its relatively small population, of 730,000 people, Mu made up four per cent of the state’s sample size.The strain was first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Colombia
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Rebel Yell

COVID-19 | The new mu variant prevalent in Colombia

(Bogota) The new variant of the coronavirus, called “Mu” and first identified in Colombia in January, is now prevalent in the country and the source of the deadliest wave of the pandemic last spring, health officials said on Thursday. Posted on Sep 2, 2021 at 5:02 pm. “Indeed, mu is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hillcountrynews

Army to require active duty soldiers be fully vaccinated against COVID by mid-December

Active-duty members of the U.S. Army are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-December. The Army announced Tuesday that all active-duty units are ... In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
MILITARY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy