Bitfinex launches security token platform regulated in Kazakhstan
Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex is moving into the security token offering (STO) industry by launching a new STO platform regulated in Kazakhstan. Bitfinex Securities, Bitfinex’s blockchain-based investment product provider, has launched its investment exchange regulated in Kazakhstan’s national financial hub, the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), the firm officially announced on Monday.www.investing.com
