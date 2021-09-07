CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitfinex launches security token platform regulated in Kazakhstan

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex is moving into the security token offering (STO) industry by launching a new STO platform regulated in Kazakhstan. Bitfinex Securities, Bitfinex’s blockchain-based investment product provider, has launched its investment exchange regulated in Kazakhstan’s national financial hub, the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), the firm officially announced on Monday.

