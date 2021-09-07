Food Pantry Volunteers Help Enhance Yom Tov For Community’s Underprivileged

The time surrounding the Yamim Noraim is filled with well wishes, blessings for peace and prosperity, success, and security. But this same period is one of deep concern for families that struggle financially. Sitting in elegance with our family at a Yom Tov table is a luxury not every family in our neighborhood is privileged to have. Leading up to the High Holidays, we open our wallets and dig deep to support local organizations in our midst that help feed those less fortunate. All hope is not lost.