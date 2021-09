BCH/USD – Daily Chart. The BCH/USD daily chart has revealed that the crypto-economic trade price ranges above the $600 line. Meanwhile, the $800 value line appears, bordering the upper range level as the point mentioned earlier borders the lower range zone of the current trading situation of the market. Both the SMA trend lines are around the current trading area. The 14-day SMA indicator is closely over the 50-day SMA indicator as the bullish trend line is drawn beneath them, providing support. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region with closed lines near over the range of zero. That portends that the base instrument may seize, succumbing freely to any further possible pressures that the counter tool intends to inflict upon it in the near time.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO