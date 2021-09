As women are violently raped all across Afghanistan, as war criminals hunt down Afghans who worked with us to torture and murder them and their families, as little girls and even little boys are forced into rape slavery, and as the people who gave safe harbor to the war criminals who destroyed the World Trade Center and massacred 3,000 Americans on American soil parade around in American military equipment, remember that none of this had to happen.

