Bitcoin Adoption In El Salvador Is The “Start Of A New World,” deVere CEO
Bitcoin adoption as a legal tender in El Salvador is all anyone can talk about presently in the crypto space, and rightfully so. Tuesday, September 7th will see the small North American country become the first to use bitcoin as legal tender. The reactions to the move have been both positive and negative. But the president and government of El Salvador have remained steadfast in their resolve to see the country be the first to use crypto as an official currency.bitcoinist.com
Comments / 0