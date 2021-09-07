CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate change is world's top public health threat, 230+ medical journals say

By Mackenzie Bean
beckershospitalreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal warming is the greatest threat to public health, and world leaders cannot wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to end before they address it, the editors of more than 230 medical journals said in a joint statement Sept. 5. "Health is already being harmed by global temperature increases," the journal...

Related
MSNBC

How the world’s biggest polluters are shifting the blame for climate change

In a summer of devastating fires and floods, “we’re coming face-to-face with climate change,” says Michael E. Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State and author of “The New Climate War.” He discusses how the narrative of “personal responsibility” is maintaining our dependence on fossil fuels and why there’s an “implementation gap” between President Biden’s carbon pledges and drilling policies.Sept. 4, 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate action cannot wait for pandemic to end, medical journals warn

Global warming is already affecting people's health so much that emergency action on climate change cannot be put on hold while the world deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, medical journals across the globe warned on Monday. "Health is already being harmed by global temperature increases and the destruction of the natural world," read an editorial published in more than 220 leading journals ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in November. Since the pre-industrial era, temperatures have risen around 1.1 degrees Celsius (34 degrees Fahrenheit). The editorial, written by the editors-in-chief of over a dozen journals including the Lancet, the East African Medical Journal, Brazil's Revista de Saude Publica and the International Nursing Review, said this had caused a plethora of health problems.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Medical Journals#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Lancet#Npr
The Guardian

More than 200 health journals call for urgent action on climate crisis

More than 200 health journals worldwide are publishing an editorial calling on leaders to take emergency action on climate change and to protect health. The British Medical Journal said it is the first time so many publications have come together to make the same statement, reflecting the severity of the situation.
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Over 200 medical journals cosign ‘catastrophic harm to health’ warning

More than 200 leading health journals have issued a joint statement — a “call for emergency action” by world leaders to protect public health in the face of rising global temperatures and diminishing biodiversity. Prominent peer-reviewed journals including the BMJ, the Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anchorage Daily News

Climate change is a health care emergency

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is literally a matter of life and death.” — Jeff Duchin, Seattle Chief Public Health Officer. We are today tenuously living the extremes. The undeniable scientific truth is that homo sapiens — we humans — combusting fossil fuels is the cause and the driver of rapidly escalating climate change — in truth, climate crisis and global heating plus pollution. We are saturating our only atmosphere with gases — CO2, methane, nitrous oxide, and H2O — yes, water vapor — which quite successfully entrap Earth’s heat and thus endow our Earth with this climate crisis and global heating. Ironically, water, the giver of life, when subjected to extreme heat, evaporates but does not only not cool but leaves desiccated lands, intolerable humidity and enters the atmosphere as heat-trapping water vapor.
ENVIRONMENT
