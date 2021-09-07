Climate change is world's top public health threat, 230+ medical journals say

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is literally a matter of life and death.” — Jeff Duchin, Seattle Chief Public Health Officer. We are today tenuously living the extremes. The undeniable scientific truth is that homo sapiens — we humans — combusting fossil fuels is the cause and the driver of rapidly escalating climate change — in truth, climate crisis and global heating plus pollution. We are saturating our only atmosphere with gases — CO2, methane, nitrous oxide, and H2O — yes, water vapor — which quite successfully entrap Earth’s heat and thus endow our Earth with this climate crisis and global heating. Ironically, water, the giver of life, when subjected to extreme heat, evaporates but does not only not cool but leaves desiccated lands, intolerable humidity and enters the atmosphere as heat-trapping water vapor.
