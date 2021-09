If you got the COVID vaccine, you may have expected to evade the virus completely. However, as public health officials and experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have repeatedly reminded us, no vaccine is 100 percent effective, which leaves room for breakthrough cases. Especially as the more contagious Delta variant has become the most prominent strain circulating in the U.S., it seems we're hearing more and more about COVID cases among the vaccinated. And currently, in one major metropolitan area, one in four newly reported COVID cases are among people who are fully vaccinated, according to a new study from the CDC.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO