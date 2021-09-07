CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Reportedly Set to Festoon Its Brand onto Smart TVs

By Daniel Frankel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is very quietly talking to consumer electronics company about putting the Amazon brand name onto smart TVs, according to Business Insider. The report says Amazon has talked to companies including China's TCL about selling the makers sets in the U.S. under an Amazon brand, where they would compete with top Korean brands Samsung and LG.

