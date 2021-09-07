CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope, patriarch, Ab. of Canterbury make joint climate appeal

By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
 7 days ago

ROME (AP) — The world’s top Christian leaders have issued a joint appeal for delegates at the upcoming climate summit to “listen to the cry of the Earth” and make sacrifices to save the planet. Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians on Tuesday have made their first-ever joint statement. In it, the three Christian clerics said the coronavirus pandemic gave political leaders an unprecedented opportunity to rethink the global economy and make it more sustainable and socially just for the poor.

