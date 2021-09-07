Swastika graffiti found outside Jewish man’s Santa Fe home

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police are investigating after a Santa Fe man, who is Jewish, found a swastika spray-painted on a wall outside his apartment.

Jeff Hornstein told the Santa Fe New Mexican he and his wife saw it upon returning home from dinner Saturday night. He said the graffiti wasn’t there when they left.

Lt. Sean Strahon said there are no suspects. Authorities also say they can’t call it a hate crime until they talk to a suspect.

Hornstein, who teaches English and works with immigrant communities, said he doesn’t plan to have it painted over right away so that people can see anti-hate incidents still happen.

He also filed a report with the Anti-Defamation League.

The organization says there were 50 hate crimes in New Mexico last year.