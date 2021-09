SEPT. 14 UPDATE: While the law that aims to cut plastic waste ultimately passed, 10 members of City Council voted against the measure that requires restaurants to ask customers whether they want single-use foodware with their takeout or delivery orders. One no vote, Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa, 35th, said he hoped aldermen would move more aggressively soon to take "necessary steps to protect our environment and address climate change." The ordinance goes into effect in 120 days.

