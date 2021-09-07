CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way of the Coastal Empire Names Cecilia Russo Turner as 2021 Campaign Chair & Announces Campaign Cabinet

By Staff Report
 9 days ago

United Way of the Coastal Empire announces Cecilia Russo Turner, President and CEO of Cecilia Russo Marketing, as the 2021 Campaign Chair. In this one-year term, Russo Turner will lead the campaign fundraising efforts to reach a multi-million-dollar fundraising goal across four southeast Georgia counties: Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty. The campaign will officially kick off on Thursday, September 9.

