United Way of the Coastal Empire Names Cecilia Russo Turner as 2021 Campaign Chair & Announces Campaign Cabinet
United Way of the Coastal Empire announces Cecilia Russo Turner, President and CEO of Cecilia Russo Marketing, as the 2021 Campaign Chair. In this one-year term, Russo Turner will lead the campaign fundraising efforts to reach a multi-million-dollar fundraising goal across four southeast Georgia counties: Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty. The campaign will officially kick off on Thursday, September 9.savannahceo.com
