Aerospace & Defense

Qatar Airways to enter Kazakhstan market

By David Casey
routesonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans to serve Almaty nonstop have been revived by the oneworld alliance member. The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan has confirmed that Qatar Airways plans to begin flying to the country in October. According to the government body, the carrier will launch a Doha (DOH) to Almaty (ALA) route on Oct....

simpleflying.com

Throwback: When Comair Flew ATR Turboprops

Comair is a South African airline that operates various routes as a British Airways franchisee. Based out of Johannesburg, the airline also flies low-cost services under the Kulula brand. Its current fleet consists entirely of narrowbody jet aircraft, but this wasn’t always the case. Indeed, it has also flown a handful of French-Italian ATR turboprops over the years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Garuda to restructure under UK scheme of arrangement

Garuda Indonesia expects to launch a UK scheme of arrangement as part of a restructuring in which it is looking to remove nearly 80 aircraft from its fleet and renegotiate or cancel orders for more than 90, Cirium understands. “To implement the restructuring of the group’s aircraft lease arrangements and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

How private aviation could fill first class void in post-coronavirus world

How private aviation could fill first class void in post coronavirus world. Dmitriy Korshunov, CEO of Delta World Charter, shares his thoughts in his exclusive interview with Arabian Business. Efforts to minimise human interaction and reduce the risk of coronavirus infection are taking the shine off the most expensive seats...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Final Lufthansa Airbus A380 Set To Leave Frankfurt Tomorrow

Lufthansa’s last Airbus A380 is set to depart Frankfurt Airport tomorrow morning. The flight will see D-AIMH sent to desert storage in Teruel, Spain. It could well be the last Lufthansa Airbus A380 flight as the airline’s CEO Carsten Spohr has made it clear the aircraft doesn’t fit in the Lufthansa plan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

IndiGo adds more domestic flights

The network growth includes a new route between Pune and Raipur. IndiGo is expanding its domestic network with the launch of a new route and the resumption of six more. From Sept. 16, the Gurugram-based airline will begin flying between Pune (PNQ), the seventh most populous city in India, and Raipur (RPR), the capital of Chhattisgarh state. Service will be offered four times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
WORLD
routesonline.com

Emirates to place Airbus A380 on DXB-IST

The world’s largest A380 operator has been using the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on the route. Emirates Airline will place the Airbus A380 on one of its two daily Dubai (DXB)-Istanbul (IST) flights from Oct. 1, marking the first time the extra-large aircraft will fly to Turkey. “The A380 … will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

American Airlines delays SEA-Bangalore, DFW-Tel Aviv routes

American Airlines has pushed the launch of two long-haul international routes into January 2022, citing complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier was supposed to start daily Boeing 787-9 flights between Seattle (SEA) and Bangalore (BLR) in India in November after already delaying the route multiple times. Additionally, the Fort Worth-based airline planned to start a 3X-weekly Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)-Tel Aviv (TLV) route in November. But both routes will now start the first week of January.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

France imposes stricter rules on passengers arriving from Israel, the US

The move follows the European Council's Aug. 30 recommendation to remove several countries from the 'safe' travel list. France has placed Israel and the US on its "orange list" for travel as of Sept. 12, meaning arrivals from those countries who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to demonstrate they are traveling for essential reasons and also quarantine for seven days.
WORLD
routesonline.com

Swoop restarts international flights, expands Jamaica service

The Canadian carrier has resumed international flights and announced plans to launch a new route to Kingston in Jamaica. Swoop is this winter adding a new warm-weather leisure route from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) with plans to fly to Kingston Norman Manley International (KIN) in Jamaica. The service will operate twice...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

PIA Operates First Commercial Kabul Flight Since US Forces Left

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has become the first airline to return to Kabul, Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the country. The airline arrived this morning with a Boeing 777 on a chartered service. Around 100 people made the journey back to Islamabad on board. PIA arrives back in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

First foreign commercial flight lands in Kabul post-Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 13 (ANI): Resuming flight operations after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane from Islamabad touched down in Kabul on Monday morning. PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan said in a statement that the service was a "special flight" to create "goodwill" with the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Aviation In Afghanistan – What’s The Latest In September 2021?

It is far from normal at Kabul International Airport, but some flights are resuming. After the last US military aircraft left on August 30, the damaged airport went quiet. Now there are green shoots as some airlines begin to return. But it remains perilous on the ground, and the future of aviation in Afghanistan is far from assured.
LIFESTYLE
Flight Global.com

Air India Express 737 crash captain did not respond to go-around call

Investigators have revealed that the first officer of an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 unsuccessfully tried to convince the captain to abort an unstable second approach to Kozhikode before the jet landed long in a tailwind and fatally overran. The inquiry believes the captain was under “misplaced motivation” pressure to...
ACCIDENTS
routesonline.com

GoldJet Airways Sets flying

GoldJet Airways sets out plan to start flying before the end of 2021. GoldJet Airways is set to begin operations before the end of 2021 taking to the skies as a virtual airline under the umbrella of partner carriers utilising their AOC licences. GoldJet is leasing two Boeing 737-800 and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

Cola Holding Enters Cryptocurrency Market

Cola Holding announces the launch of gambling platform and cryptocurrency. Douglas, Sept 11, 2021 - Cola Holding is a startup that recently announced the development of their own cryptocurrency which is connected to the gambling platform currently being rolled out across various markets internationally. Placing an emphasis particularly on the continent of Latin America and Africa, and gambling licenses already obtained in Kenya, Zambia, Ethiopia, and Curacao, the company is finalizing licenses for an additional 7 more African countries, with more nations currently in the final stages of legal and market research evaluation. The mission of Cola Holding is to obtain several gambling licenses worldwide and explore opportunities in Argentina, North America, and more.
GAMBLING
US News and World Report

Qatar Airways Plane Returns From Kabul, Al-Jazeera Reports

DUBAI (Reuters) -A Qatar Airways plane returned to Doha from Kabul on Friday, carrying 156 passengers, Qatar-based al-Jazeera TV channel said. Qatar Airways flew on Thursday the first international charter flight out of Kabul since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Edmund Blair...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Marietta Daily Journal

2 Qatar Airways flights from Kabul take people to safety

KABUL, Afghanistan — A second passenger flight operated by Qatar Airways took off from Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Friday evening with more evacuees on board. Among others, 19 U.S. citizens were on the flight, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council (NSC) confirmed on Friday. It initially...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

