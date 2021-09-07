Qatar Airways to enter Kazakhstan market

Cola Holding announces the launch of gambling platform and cryptocurrency. Douglas, Sept 11, 2021 - Cola Holding is a startup that recently announced the development of their own cryptocurrency which is connected to the gambling platform currently being rolled out across various markets internationally. Placing an emphasis particularly on the continent of Latin America and Africa, and gambling licenses already obtained in Kenya, Zambia, Ethiopia, and Curacao, the company is finalizing licenses for an additional 7 more African countries, with more nations currently in the final stages of legal and market research evaluation. The mission of Cola Holding is to obtain several gambling licenses worldwide and explore opportunities in Argentina, North America, and more.

GAMBLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO